Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat mock Rashami Desai for her overacting

In the recent episodes of the show Bigg Boss 15, the contestants were seen giving a tough fight to one another for winning the ticket to finale, which was in the hands of the challengers. Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are seen seated in the garden area as they make fun of Rashami Desai for overacting. They even mock her TV show, Uttaran. Pratik, Nishant and Shamita were seated in the open area. Pratik who doesn't get along with Rashami mentions that she overacts and should be told that her show Uttaran is over.

He mentions how Rashami gets irritated during fights and shouts at people. He even mimics her and starts laughing. He then says that someone should tell her Uttaran is over and right now the battle is on to move ahead. Pratik said, "Rashami over acting bahot karti hai, Kiski usko bolna chahiye Uttaran ab khatam hochuki hai aur chadhayi shuru hogayi hai".

Hearing this, even Nishant Bhat starts laughing and then they stop. They then tease Shamita Shetty that she is her best friend and will feel bad if they talk about Rashami. Shamita denies and then the trio start laughing. Nishant then sings the title track of the show, "Kya hoti hai Uttaran, koi batao inko shuru hochuki hai chadhan."

Nishant also makes fun of Rashami and her talking style after doing the Poll task. He mentions how the entire day she shouts and when someone goes to tell the dinner is ready and she can have it, she behaves as if she has no voice. He says just like Rakhi Sawant was joking about Shamita Shetty's injury, he is also joking about Rashami.



