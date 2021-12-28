Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat sort out differences ahead of last Ticket to Finale task

Bigg Boss 15 is approaching its Grand Finale in a couple of weeks and the entertainment quotient of the show is increasing every day, with the drama, fights, and arguments not stopping any time soon. Furthermore, the relationships and dynamics between the housemates keep on changing every other minute. For instance, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat, who had a major fallout last week, tried to sort out things today ahead of the last Ticket To Finale Task of the season.

For the unversed, the BB 15 contestants have been trying hard to make it to the finale week by winning in the Ticket To Finale Tasks in the past few weeks. Last week, BFFs Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat had a fallout when the latter wanted to nominate Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was Pratik’s friend. Now, the friends who were cross were seen sorting things out with each other in the latest episode. Pratik is seen telling Devoleena that he misses the old times with Nishant when they would sit and talk.

Later, Pratik approaches Nishant while he is cooking on the kitchen counter. Pratik says that both of them have high expectations from each other. Nishant, on the other hand, shares that he was hurt because there was no one standing beside him and he was playing the task all alone. Pratik replies that he wanted to save Devoleena from nominations. Nishant then said that he does not mind if Pratik is friends with other people, but that they should support each other. Pratik then says that they both said things in anger, but they should now move on.

Later, Pratik, Devoleena, Nishant, and Shamita were seen playing as a team against Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Rashami creates a rift between Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra; Rakhi Sawant's new drama