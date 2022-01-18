Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal breaking window to Devoleena Bhattacharjee fighting; 5 highlights of the season

Bigg Boss 15 is now inching for the finale. The participants are seen leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience in the final weeks of the show. Twists and turns are introduced to woo the audience. The contestants who are currently in the show are-- Abhijit Bichukale, Ritesh, Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Shamita Shetty. Well, the show is known for its fights, challenges, its captain, and most of all for its grand finale.

Rakhi Sawant has won the Ticket To Finale test and became a finalist for Bigg Boss 15. The ticket-to-final task in the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house created a rift between Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant. Rashami said that rakhi was not honest in her decisions as “sanchalak”. In the ‘Dragon Fire’ task, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Abhijit Bichukale, and Rashami Desai had the second chance. However, apart from this, there were some major highlights of the season that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali got into a violent physical fight and then the former had broken the glass door. He was scolded for his behaviour by Salman Khan. He has even opened the bathroom door when a female contestant was inside. This was incident was highly trolled on social media.

During the museum task, Abhijit stole artifacts for Devoleena and demanded a kiss on his cheek in return. The actress first ignored and then refused and asked him to not cross the line. Later she shared this with Rakhi and then the housemates got to know about the incident. Rakhi called Abhijit 'tharki' and asked him if he is 'Mika Singh.' He said he was only joking and asking for a kiss like a friend. Devoleena lost her cool and screamed that it wasn’t a joke.

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee competed against each other to win the Ticket To Finale. During the task, they were asked to stand on poles near the pool area. The task's sanchalaks were Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz. The contestants were seen using oils, shampoos, and other ingredients to loosen their grip, but they refused to give up. They stood for over 13 hours to win the task. Amid this, Devoleena was seen telling Pratik and Umar that she has to pee. But instead of giving up and stepping down, she asked Pratik to throw buckets of water at her so she can.

Salman lost his cool at Tejasswi Prakash. He was not impressed with her rude tone and immediately schooled her. He said, “And why are you talking to me like this. Don’t have this thing with me, madam.”

Salman Khan got angry with Abhijit Bichukale for using abusive language on the show. The actor had warned him threatening to evict him mid-week and drag him out by the hair if he does not change his behaviour.

