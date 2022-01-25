Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal breaks down after Rakhi Sawant accuses him of THIS

The newest episode of Bigg Boss 15 was full of clashes and disputes. The show had some tense scenes, from Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash's argument to later Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi's unpleasant spat. However, there was a confrontation between Pratik Sehajpal and Rakhi Sawant in the midst of it all. It all started as a joke that quickly escalated into a horrible situation that resulted in Pratik Sehajpal crying and Karan Kundrra and Rashami Desai taking a stand for him.

It starts when Rashami Desai compliments Rakhi’s look for the day, calling her ‘Kadak’ to which Rakhi replies with "Kadak hoon toh lagoongi na”. Pratik butts in and says that Rakhi is like the biscuit which gets drenched in tea and is not ‘kadak’ but soft and melted. Rakhi doesn’t take it lightly and starts taking digs at Pratik. She brings up his past and OTT background and mocking him. While Pratik asks her in a civil manner to not drag anyone else in this and just keep the jokes restricted to him, Rakhi doesn’t budge and continues with her hurtful words. Rashami tries to be a peacemaker and tells Pratik that he should stop too and then Rakhi will also stop. Pratik defends himself and says that he was just joking. While Rashami tells him to change the topic, he goes on to say that he was just joking and she shouldn’t say such hurtful words. Rakhi says if calling her a biscuit is a joke then whatever she is saying is also a joke. At this point, Rashami stands up and leave and even Karan, who was sitting nearby takes leave from the scene.

In another room, we see Karan talking to Rashami. He tells her that whenever Rakhi is being proved wrong, she can’t stand it. Rashami agrees to it. Coming back to Rakhi and Pratik, the two can be seen in a full brown screaming match. Rakhi repeatedly asks him what he meant by calling her a biscuit. He says it was just a meaningless joke. Rakhi even accuses him that he is making fun of her age. Pratik vehemently denies it.

Finally, Rashami comes in between again and says that Pratik was just joking and she doesn’t need to take it seriously. Even Karan joins in to support Pratik. As Rakhi continues to fight, Pratik loses control and starts crying and breaking things. Shamita rushes to calm Pratik and as Pratik takes his leave, he says that she’s just doing this to give content.

