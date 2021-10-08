Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal breaks the lock while Vidhi Pandya was bathing; Karan Kundrra reprimands him

In the past few episodes of the show Bigg Boss 15, it is seen that Pratik Sehajpal has been losing his temper and does things in aggression. He has been picking fights with Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra and was even seen fighting with his team member Shamita Shetty. In the recent promo, it is seen that he breaks the latch of the washroom door of the garden area while Vidhi Pandya was taking bath inside. Vidhi Pandya and Karan Kundrra get angry at Pratik for his disgusting action.



Vidhi complains about it to Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and others. She also goes to the garden area and confronts Pratik about it. She asked Pratik, "Why would you do this when someone is taking a bath?" Vidhi looked furious and Tejasswi Prakash also tells Pratik that it is not fine to do something like this. She added, "It's a scary feeling as a girl."

Pratik seems unaffected by the allegations and in his defense says he doesn't care if there's someone inside the washroom or not. Karan Kundrra, who was also part of the conversation, looked upset with Pratik's answer and tells him not to do this with a girl ever again.



We also witness Junglewasis teasing Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Shegaal over the growing closeness. They both laugh and blush and Miesha even says that they are 'just friends'. Miesha and Ieshaan have been spending a lot of time together. While Karan Kundrra tells them they can sleep on the bench as they are always seen sitting together, Tejasswi asks Miesha if they will eat in the same plate. In the video, the Junglewasis made Pratik's life hell by making him dance to their tunes.



