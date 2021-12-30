Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal comments on Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s friendship with Abhijeet Bichukale

The friendship between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale in the Bigg Boss 15 house is in the limelight these days. They were seen at loggerheads with each other yesterday. But in the upcoming episode, they will be seen working together in the elimination task. Their equation has been continuously changing over the past few days, which has made Pratik stressed.

The promo of the forthcoming episode shows Devoleena getting into a verbal spat with Rakhi Sawant, who makes a nasty remark. The latter said, “100 chudail mari hongi tab jake tu paida hui hogi.”

Devoleena participates in the elimination tasks enthusiastically. However, she is obstructed by Pratik, who tells her to not cross the limit in torturing people who are performing the task. She loses her cool and tells him to not interfere as she doesn’t do that when he is playing.

Abhijit also gets in between and is seen conversing with Devoleena during the task. He calls Devoleena his hairdresser, and she in return says that she is his best friend. Noticing them, Pratik taunts her and mentions how they have turned ‘best friends’, while they were totally against each other a day ago. Reacting to it, Devoleena tells him that it is her choice.

Later, she breaks down while standing in the washroom and Tejasswi Prakash tries to console her. Devoleena shares her worry with the latter and says, “People are judging me.” In the episode, it will also be seen that a big and shocking announcement is coming for the contestants from Bigg Boss.



