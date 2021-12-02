Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal gets into a physical fight with Karan Kundrra on during task; Former wells up

Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra are among the most popular and strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. They are often seen at loggerheads with each other in the house. In a previous incident, Karan Kundrra was seen get violent with Pratik as he choke slammed him. Later in the weekend episode he had apologised for his actions. In the latest promo of the show, it is seen that Pratik and Karan have again got into a major fight.

As per the promo on the social media, the upcoming episode will witness a major fight scene between Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. It is seen that Karan and Pratik fought during a task. Karan throws something towards Pratik. Karan then denies hurting him and tells him to check the cameras. Pratik and Karan get violent. Pratik later threatens Karan Kundrra that he will hurt him very badly in the house and says, “Chup raho muh band”. Karan gives him back saying, “I give you open challenge”. Pratik was later seen getting teary eyed as he says, “I feel like crying over what is happening and to what extent it can go”.

See promo here-

In the episode, the VIP and non-VIP members will be seen fighting in the task. Shamita Shetty and Devoleena were also seen getting into a major showdown. She fainted during the fight and Karan Kundrra lifted her as he took her to the medical room.



