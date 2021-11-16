Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal & Jai Bhanushali become first contenders for jail; VIP members get into dispute

In the upcoming episode of the show Bigg Boss 15, the contestants will get a surprise as there will be introduction jail in the house. The first two contestants who are chosen for sending in the jail are Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali. The contestants who are VIP members will not be going to the jail and only the non-VIP have to be chosen. Now in the promo, the VIP members are seen getting into a fight over choosing one among Pratik and Jay to send in jail.

In the promo of the show, the VIP contestants are seen sitting in the garden area as they decide what are traits of the contestants Prartik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali that makes them worthy of going in the jail. Umar Riaz tells Pratik that he is fighting with his friends only. Karan says that he wants to ask something, and in between Tejasswi says that she will ask questions. Umar Riaz is seen getting angry at this and says that, “Are my questions not important?” He also tells her that what she is doing is getting above her head now. He say, “If you want to do like this then I am willing to take part.” Karan Kundrra is seen getting angry at this as he says that it is no reason to get so angry. He is seen flipping the table in front of them.

See promo here:

In the upcoming episode, it will also be seen that the contestants who are not VIP, they will be getting into arguments with the VIP member. It will lead to chaos in the house.



