Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal reveals he only bonds with Akasa Singh; Karan Kundrra asks latter to be careful

Looks like feelings are slowly taking forefront in the Bigg Boss 15 house. It is seen that Akasa has developed some feelings for Pratik Sehajpal in the past few days. She had a conversation with Miesha Iyer and Donal Bisht. Pratik has also developed a soft corner for her, and in a recent episode, he has confessed that Akasa is the only girl in the house with whom he bonds.

In the latest episode, Karan Kundrra was seen talking to Akasa. He tells her that she should understand that she can be friends with Pratik, but she should make sure that she doesn't become part of anyone's game strategy. He was referring to Miesha and Pratik. Akasa spoke to Karan and shared that she is a person who doesn't like someone sitting alone or ignoring someone.

Karan told her that being alone is part of Pratik's strategy and he is trying to influence her. He also stated that Miesha and Pratik both are involved and talked about how they have done reality shows in the past and they are using the tricks. He finally tells her that he's a person and she should definitely meet him outside the show and it would be interesting to see if he behaves the same.

Later, Pratik senses that someone has talked to Akasa about him and hence she is ignoring him. He shared this with Nishant and Shamita. In the evening, Akasa goes and sits with Pratik and clarifies that even if he is playing the game, she will still talk to him, if he talks to her. Pratik asks her, if she really thinks that he is playing a game with her, she replies saying, "I would know it soon".

In the morning, Karan and Pratik talk about Akasa and the former asks him if he genuinely likes her. Pratik tells him that he connects with only her in the house and she is a good friend. Karan tells him that Akasa is a very different and simple girl and if he's playing any game with her, it will end badly. He also tells him that she genuinely likes him. Hence, Pratik assures Karan that he's not playing any games.



