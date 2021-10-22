Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal’s sister bashes Karan Kundrra by resharing his past violence video

The new season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss has seen numerous fights from the start of the show. Some contestants while fighting even crossed the line and became physical. Earlier, it was seen Jay Bhanushali that had got violent with Pratik Sehajpal and now it is seen in the promos that Karan Kundrra had a fight with Pratik. Seeing the video, Pratik’s sister Prerna Sehajpal has taken to Twitter to express her anger at Karan’s aggressive behaviour.

Prerna is one of the many people who raised her voice against Karan Kundrra for slamming her brother during a task in Bigg Boss 15. Prerna has reshared an old video of Karan Kundrra on Twitter, in which he is seen getting physically violent with the contestant of the reality show Roadies. He had slapped the contestant for hurting and disrespecting his sister. Prerna quoted the tweet as she said that Karan has a history of aggression.

She wrote, “Setting an example of a Mentor? Physical violence against anyone is wrong, be it any1! Yesterday I really couldn’t sleep thinking if my brother @realsehajpal is hurt! The Channel will surely take this up I am sure cuz they are very responsible @ColorsTV @justvoot I believe in you."

Apart from Prerna, other celebs also tweeted against Karan Kundrra. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Varun Sood, Neha Bhasin and Shefali Bagga also questioned Karan for his act. They found it hard to believe that Karan's physical violence was not called out by Bigg Boss in the house.



