Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal’s sister lashes out at Jay Bhanushali for being abusing with him again

It is seen from the first week of the show that Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali have been getting into fights very often. They were not seen at good terms from the start of the show and their anger often turned into massive fights. In the earlier episodes it was seen that Jay had abused Pratik and that angered the young lad a lot and to vent out his anger, he broke the glass and caused damage to the property of the house. It resulted in the nominations of the Jungle contestants. Now, in the promos, it is seen that Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal have again engaged in a fight. Due to which his sister has come out in the support of Pratik.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce the captaincy task and where Jay would lose the first round. He will get into a fight with Pratik and would abuse him, which will make Pratik Sehajpal very angry.

Pratik’s sister, on learning about the incident, lashed out at the actor and said, “How dare he again abuses Pratik and his family. Who has given him the right to do so, and this is not acceptable and I stand against abuses!”

Not only his sister but his fans are also upset that Jay has once again abused him for no reason. They said that it was wrong on Salman Khan’s part to not call Jay forth for the abuse and only target Pratik on Weekend Ka Vaar, and that’s why again and again he is doing the same thing to provoke Pratik.

In the promo, it was seen that Jay was again and again provoking Pratik to come and hit him, but he controlled himself. Shamita and Nishant also stood by his side.

It seems like this is the game plan of Jay to get Pratik out of the house, by provoking him to hit him so that he gets eliminated from the show.



