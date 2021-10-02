Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal sends love to his Pratikfam before entering the BB house; Karan Nath comments

Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal is one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actor was very popular in the show for picking fights with the contestants. He was also considered one of the strongest contestants of the hosted show. In the finale episode, he was walked out of the house with 14 lakh and chose to become a contestant of Bigg Boss 15. The show will start airing from today and before the show, he has shared a video to express gratitude towards his followers.

In the video shared by Pratik Sehajpal, he is seen giving his love to all his followers and people he knows. The actor shared in the caption, “So Here is a Pyar bhari video for you all. He expressed all his love for everyone, specially #pratikfam It’s time that we start loving and supporting him like always Forever Thankful and Grateful”

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Karan Nath commented, “All the best bro and don’t see me soon win the show god bless.” Rakhi Sawant had also commented, “Don’t worry I am there all fans are there you are love you”.