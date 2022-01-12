Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal suggests Shamita Shetty to downgrade Karan Kundrra from VIP zone

The newest episode of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss (BB) 15 brought lots of emotions and drama to the plate. In today's episode, the housemates chose Shamita Shetty as the new captain. With the perks of captaincy, Shamita also got a special power which is to downgrade any VIP member. For unversed, currently, the BB 15 house has four VIP members. Housemates Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Rakhi Sawant are enjoying the perks of the VIP zone.

With the special power, Shamita started contemplating to whom should she throw out of the VIP zone and downgrade. Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal came forward and suggested the Mohabbatein actress to not downgrade Rakhi and instead she should throw Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi from the VIP zone. He also added that the Swaragini actress should not be trusted and Rakhi is better than her. He was also seen saying that one should not trap in Karan’s lies. However, he expressed that he wants to go to the VIP zone too.

Shamita also discussed the matter with her OTT friend Nishant Bhat. She expressed her desire to throw Rakhi out of the VIP zone and how Pratik is insisting on going with Karan and Tejasswi. Nishant told Shamita to do what she thinks right. He also added that he does not understand Pratik’s stand in the game.

For those who are unaware, Bigg Boss 15 has been extended for two weeks and a strong player Umar Riaz got evicted in the last Weekend Ka War episode due to his aggressive behaviour. However, his fans expressed their disappointment on social media.

