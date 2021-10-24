Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehjapal gives ‘Jhooth ki Mirchi’ to Jay Bhanushali; Latter reacts

Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali are constantly seen fighting with each other over one task or another. They are at loggerheads from day one. Even Salman Khan also warned both for their behaviour but it looks like they are not ready to listen. The makers have shared a promo video today in which both were seen fighting once again. The video also features Maniesh Paul who will be giving some tasks to housemates and they have to identify the contestant accordingly.

The video opens with Maniesh entering the house and then asking housemates to give mrichi (chilli) to those whom they think meet the features. First, he asks Jay Bhanushali whom he will give ‘jealous mirchi’? The actor says I will give this to Vishal as he is not able to see others go ahead. Then Maniesh asks Pratik who he will give ‘Jhooth mirchi’. He says ‘I will give this to Jay and recall the Rs 25 lakh incident'.

On this, Jay gets angry and starts fighting. They even accused each other and soon their fight turned into a heated argument.

Recently, it was seen that Vishwasuntree tells the junglewasis that it is the last day of the jungle and it will be shutting down. The contestants are given a choice that they either give up Rs 25 lakh prize money and go inside the house or they will have to leave the house. This had left everyone worried. Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, and others were worried. Jay Bhanushali is seen sitting alone as he says that he cannot leave the prize money. He was seen disrupting the contestants from completing the task.

