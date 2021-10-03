Bigg Boss 15 Premiere Day 1 Highlights: Salman Khan’s entertaining entry to Umar Riaz, Ieshaan Sehgaal’s fight

Soon after ’s Bigg Boss OTT concluded, kickstarted the 15th season of the show today with a grand premiere night. Live every year, the show began with a performance by the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor, which was followed by Jay Bhanushali’s entry in the house. The other contestants who entered the BB house in this first part of the grand premiere are Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Karan Kundrra, Afsana Khan, Miesha Iyer and Sahil Shroff.

Now, while we wait for the second part of this grand premiere which will air on Sunday - October 3, 2021, here are the highlights from today’s episode.

Salman Khan’s same but different entry

Like every year, Salman Khan started the premiere night with an entertaining performance. Keeping the theme of Bigg Boss 15 in mind, he first danced on 'Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai', and then followed it up with 'Swag Se Swagat' from Tiger Zinda Hai. However, every year after the performance he introduces the guest, but this time the first contestant Jay Bhanushali was already in the BB house, and Salman took him around the entire property. But later he sealed the gateway to the bedrooms, and asked Jay to wait in the jungle set up.

Awesome Mirror

This year the makers have introduced a new element called ‘Awesome Mirror’. Salman took every contestant in front of it, after which the mirror shared three qualities about the participant, and staying true to the jungle theme, it described them with an animal. For instance, Simba Nagpal was called a Lion, while Karan Kundrra was called a Wolf.

Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehgaal’s fight

While it is not unusual for the contestants to start fighting from the first day of the show, this time it has begun with Umar and Ieshaan. The duo was asked to outdo each other in a competition, and during the act Umar’s prop ended up hurting Ieshaan which irked the latter, and they got into a war of words. Though Umar emerged victorious in the competition.

Jungle set up

While the makers have experimented with a lot of themes in the past, this one is by far the most interesting one. The jungle setup looks interesting and vibrant, and it definitely seems to have many tough challenges for the contestants in the future. There is also a speaking tree inside the house, which describes itself as the queen of the jungle, and has already enamoured Jay.

A twist for Ieshaan Sehgaal and Donal Bisht

While all the contestants were sent to the Jungle themed Bigg Boss 15 house, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Donal Bisht were sent to a real campsite set up in a jungle. This twist has already introduced a lot of excitement, however the makers are yet to unveil the reason behind this move.

Now, it is yet to be seen what happens on the second day of this grand premiere weekend of Bigg Boss 15.

