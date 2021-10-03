Bigg Boss 15 Premiere Day 1 Review: Salman Khan hosted show has come with it’s own set of twists & challenges

After a successful run of fourteen seasons, ’s Bigg Boss 15 premiered today. While the drama, thrill and entertainment remains the same, the look, feel and treatment is much different than the rest of the seasons. Beginning with the contestants it has a mix set of known and not-so-known celebrities, but all of them seem to have different personalities which will add a lot to the show.

The contestants unveiled on the day 1 of this grand premiere weekend includes Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Karan Kundrra, Afsana Khan, Miesha Iyer and Sahil Shroff. The remaining participants like Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat from Bigg Boss OTT will enter the show in tomorrow’s episode. Considering the first day most of the contestants were in the mood to bond, however Umar and Ieshaan’s dispute over a competition inaugurated the series of fights that’s going to happen inside the house in the forthcoming days.

While some of the contestants like Tejasswi and Vishal brought the much needed humour to this first episode, some of the participants also seemed over confident about their journey on the show. Salman, through his conversations, also gave a sneak peek into the contestants’ personalities, while the new element ‘Awesome Mirror’ also helped the actor in the task. It revealed three personality traits of every participant, and also described them further by comparing them to animals, thus staying true to the jungle theme of Bigg Boss 15.

Talking about the jungle, the new house this season looks enticing, and definitely has a lot of challenges lined up for the contestants in the future. Moreover, in a true Bigg Boss style they also introduced a twist in the first episode itself by sending Ieshaan Sehgaal and Donal Bisht to a campsite set up in a real jungle, instead of sending them inside the house.

Lastly, this season looks promising from the first episode, and only time will tell how it progresses in the coming months.

