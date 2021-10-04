Bigg Boss 15 Premiere Day 2 Review: Salman Khan’s one-liners & banter with Ranveer Singh assure entertainment

Bigg Boss 15 premiere continued today, wherein the host was joined by Ranveer Singh. The duo had a fun banter on the sets wherein Ranveer recalled the experience of watching Salman’s 2016 blockbuster, Sultan in Paris. The young actor was here to launch, The Big Picture, which marks debut as a host on television, which is interestingly produced by Salman.

The duo was comfortable on the stage with ample entertainment. In-fact, their camaraderie makes one wish for them to feature in a two-hero film. Ranveer introduced his game show on Bigg Boss, and Khan was the first contestant of the show in its trial run. Salman also joked about how the OTT concept was not as successful as the one on TV and promised a lot more entertainment to the viewers in the coming few months. The three Bigg Boss OTT contestants too made an entry to the house today and they have been bestowed with special powers.

While the new contestants can stay in the jungle area, the OTT players have the liberty to live in the main house too. That’s not all, the OTT contestants will act as a threat to the Bigg Boss 15 players in the initial few weeks for two reasons – they will be captain of the house and they can’t be eliminated. The opening episode also saw multiple fights thereby putting out the statement that Bigg Boss 15 has officially begun.

too made a guest appearance and engaged with the contestants by making them play a special game – she made everyone share their first impression about their co-contestants, which also resulted in some war of words.

Like always, the contestants have shown the spark and one expects this season to be a cracker keeping the viewers engaged on their respective TV screens for the coming weeks. The show will result in nonstop entertainment for the coming 105 days. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss!

