Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE Updates: Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Tejasswi Prakash enter the show

After creating a massive buzz among the audience, Bigg Boss 15 is all set to take over the small screen tonight. The new season of the popular reality show is being hosted by and is coming up with an interesting ensemble of contestants. Interestingly, the makers have been sharing interesting promos of Bigg Boss 15 teasing the audience about the contestants and it has left the audience wanting for more. To note, the makers have already announced five contestants – Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz.

While the contestants are gearing up to enter the BB house, the rest of the contestants will be unveiled tonight. Speaking about the theme, Bigg Boss 15 will be coming with a jungle theme wherein the house will be exuding true jungle vibes. Clearly, the BB15 contestants are in for some mind-boggling challenges. So, as Bigg Boss 15 is witnessing its grand premiere tonight, here are the live updates of the show:

Live Updates:

* Salman Khan introduces ‘Awesome Mirror’, which describes Vishal Kotian as dignified, with sharp memory and mischievous. Tejasswi Prakash is the third contestant to enter the house, and joins Vishal and Salman on stage. Awesome Mirror describes Tejasswi as bhukkhad, intelligent and talkative.

* Salman Khan gets an assistant this season in Big G. Meanwhile, the actor introduces Vishal Kotian as the second contestant. He makes an entry on ’s “Tattad Tattad” from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Vishal reveals that Salman was the reason why he could educate himself.