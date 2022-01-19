Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Abhijit Bichukale gets hyper during the task and goes to hit Devoleena with stone

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will include action and emotions. The contestants will be seen trying their best to win in the task for getting the ticket to finale. All the non-VIP contentants are seen collecting tennis balls in their baskets. In the promo, it is seen that the contestant Abhijit Bichukale gets enraged during task and tries to throw stone at another contestants.

In the promo of the episode, the non-VIP contestants are seen giving their best shot in the Ticket to Finale Task. Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami, Pratik and others are seen collecting tennis balls and putting them in their baskets. Abhijit Bichukale tries to snatch Tejasswi’s bag and in the process Tejasswi gets dragged. She throws a ball at him in anger. He also tries to snatch Develeena’s basket and she bites his hand. Bichukale gets enraged and shows his hand, saying this Devoleena has bit him. He asks Bigg Boss to immediately open the main gates and let her out. When nothing happens, he gets irritated and picks up a stone to hit her.

In the recent episode, there has been re-entry of Rajiv Adatia, who also has special powers related to the Ticket to Finale. In the recent episode, the contestants got to talk to their parents and other family members. Devoleena was glad to talk to her mother, while Abhijit Bichukale got the chance to talk to his wife and kids, along with his mother.



