Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Afsana Khan blames Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia for her eviction

As per the latest report from the Bigg Boss 15 house, the contestant Afsana Khan was seen getting out of control. She was very hurt about not getting VIP access and being betrayed by her two friends. She was seen getting angry and violent in the house, as she put allegations on Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adata. Owing to her conduct, the singer was asked to go to the confession room, where she asked to exit the show. But for Afsana Khan completely refused to budge due to which crew member has to enter the house.

As per the latest promo of the show, Afsana Khan was seen in the confession room. There were some crew members inside the room, who had come to escort her out of the house. Bigg Boss had called her in the confession room and announced that she had to leave the house because of her violent behavior. The singer is seen losing her temper on hearing this, and says, “I have not hurt anybody, why should I leave the show. I will leave along with Shamita Shetty and her brother.” She says that she will not go because of them. She broke down in tears as she said that she will not go.

See promo here-

With the elimination of Afsana Khan from the house, all the other housemates were shocked. Rajiv Adatia, who shared a great bond with him in the house, felt bad to see her go. Though she had put allegations on him, he said that she is a good person at heart.



