Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Afsana Khan loses her temper on Vidhi Pandya while keeping bags in the storeroom

The most popular reality show, Bigg Boss season 15 has started airing from Saturday, 2nd October. Within few days fights have been seen between the housemates. The news season of the hosted show seems to be full of entertainment and drama as the contestants are seen not getting along from the start. In the latest promo of the show, it is seen that contestants Afsana Khan and Vidhi Pandya get into an angry spat during the task assigned by Bigg Boss.

In the recent promo of the show shared on social media, it is seen that the contestants are asked to keep their belongings inside the storeroom. All of them are seen shocked by this announcement and they are seen packing their stuff to surrender their suitcases to Bigg Boss. In the process, Afsana Khan is seen losing her cool as Vidhi tells her that everyone has to keep their bags. Afsana Khan lashes out at her saying, “Who are you to tell me what to do and if you will give me orders, I will break your tongue.” Tejasswi Prakash and other contestants come in support of Vidhi and tell Afsana to stay away from her.

See promo here: