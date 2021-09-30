Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Akasa Singh makes heads turn with her performance on the song ‘Naagin’

Bigg Boss 15's contestants are being revealed one by one. The latest confirmed contestant for the show is the popular singer Akasa Singh. As per the new promo of the show, it is seen that she has worn a shimmery silver outfit and grooves on the hit song ‘Naagin’.

The video starts with Akasa Singh as she is seen in an overall silver outfit. She shows her moves on her famous song Naagin, playing in the background. Akasa Singh is a famous singer and performer, who is best known for her songs Naagin and Kheench Meri Photo. She has also given hits like Aithe Aa in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Bharat’.

Other confirmed contestants of the show are Bigg Boss OTT’s Pratik Sehajpal. Along with him the runner up of the show Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat will also be part of the season. Donal Bisht, Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz's brother and doctor Umar Riaz will also be seen as contestants. There are also speculations about Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya and Vishal Kotian being part of the show. 

The show will start airing from 2nd October and it will be hosted by Salman Khan. In the season, the contestants will be staying in a jungle instead of the usual Bigg Boss house, fighting for basic amenities before they enter the main house. As per reports, the facilities that contestants will get this time will be lesser than before. They will only get a tiny survival kit and luxury budgets will be slashed.

Credits: Color TV Instagram


