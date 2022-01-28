Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa enjoy with the contestants ahead of finale

Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end. The star-studded grand finale is all set to take place on January 29 and 30. Recently, Rakhi Sawant was eliminated from the show and the top 6 contestants are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Ahead of finale, the makers have released a promo in which Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are seen having fun with contestants.

The video opens with Karan Kundrra who is seen taking a jibe at host Salman Khan. He said, “Main yahan aaya hu Salman bhai ki gaaliyan khane’. This left other contestants in splits. Bharti further makes fun of Shamita and Tejasswi. The video is captioned as ‘Gharwaalon ke saath hasi ke thahake maarne aaye hai Haarsh aur Bharti aaj. Don't forget to tune in tonight and have a good laugh.’ The makers have also released another promo video.

Another promo shows contestants reliving old memories. Tejasswi becomes emotional and says, “I will remember all this. Thank you Bigg Boss.” The video is captioned as “Bigg Boss ke ghar chaaya emotions ka bauchaar, jab gharwaalon ne milkar dekhi apni journey so far.”

Watch the promos here:

To note, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale were among the three contestants who couldn’t earn the Ticket to Finale. As a result, they were all nominated. Bigg Boss shocked the contestants and asked them to gather in the living area. Then, Devoleena and Abhijit were eliminated from the show.

