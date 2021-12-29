Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Devoleena Bhattacharjee loses temper at Abhijit Bichukale, says 'Muh pe bol ke khel'

The upcoming episode will bring a major trouble for the contestants of the Bigg Boss 15 house. As the Bigg Boss had announced that the housemates will be punished for getting the tasks dismissed consecutively. As a punishment, there will be a new task which they cannot get dismissed, and it will be led to mid-week eviction in the house. All the contestants are seen very tensed and worried on hearing the news. Devoleena was seen lashing out at Bichukale for not telling her about getting the task dismission.

In the promo released on social media, everyone is seen worried about the upcoming task. Shamita Shetty said, “It was about not letting anyone get the ticket to finale.” Nishant Bhat lashes out and says, “Radd karne se problem ni hai own up to it.” Karan Kundrra also agrees that the plan was to get the task dismissed. Devoleena was seen shouting at Abhijit Bichukale, as she said, “If the task was to be dismissed, why did you not tell me?”. She further says, “Muh pe bol ke khel”. She calls him ‘kutta’ which offends him and he retaliates. She further says, “Tum to kutte se bhi gaye guzre ho”, and in anger Abhijit breaks a cup in the kitchen sink. Everyone around was shocked by this action.

See promo here-

The upcoming episode will be including the new task. The contestants who will fail to perform in it will have to face some grave sequences. In the promos, the contestants are seen using numerous tactics to save themselves in the task.



