Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Host Salman Khan welcomes Deepika as ‘Deepika Ranveer Padukone Singh’

As the finale week of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 is going on, the competition has become more tough. The contestants will be giving their best in the show to stay in the house and lift the trophy. The grand finale episodes will be aired on 29 and 30 January. The finale episode will be full of entertainment and excitement with numerous performances. As per the latest promo of the episode, there will be a special appearance of actress Deepika Padukone.

In the promo of the finale episode, it is seen that Deepika Padukone will be gracing the sets of Bigg Boss 15. She will be coming to promote her upcoming movie Gehraaiyaan. She will also be engaging in a fun banter with the host as he teases by calling her Deepika Ranveer Padukone Singh. Deepika looked gorgeous in a brown shirt and pants. She had accessorised the look with a chain necklace. Her hair is styled in light curls and her makeup is flawless.

See promo here:

There are seven finalists in the show presently, including Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal. There will be a special entry of audience in the house in the upcoming episode, and they will be doing elimination of one contestant with live voting. The contestants will have to perform the last task in which the house will be turned into a hotel and contestants will be divided among customers and staff.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan announces grand finale dates; Details Inside