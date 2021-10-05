Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Jay Bhanushali loses calm on Pratik Sehajpal: There are no rules once you touch my collar

The contestants Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal have picked a bone of contention from the start of the show Bigg Boss 15. They are seen fighting and commenting on each other from the first day. In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Jay and Pratik get into a fight as the latter tears the map for junglewasis.

In the promo of the show, it is seen that Pratik and Nishant Bhat make a plan to tear the map of the junglewasis, which was their way to gain entry inside the Bigg Boss house. This leads to chaos in the house and Jay Bhanushali, who was in the garden area is seen getting angry at Pratik. They are seen at a war of words and as Pratik is grabbing his collar. This makes Jay very angry at him as he says that, “You meet me outside”. Later, Jay is also seen talking to the camera as he says, “If someone puts a hand on my collar then I will not care about rules”. It seems the fight has taken an ugly turn in the house as Pratik was seen angrily walking off.

