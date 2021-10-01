Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal are confirmed contestants

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premier from tomorrow. The hosted show will be aired on television screens. In the latest promo of the show, popular names like Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal have been confirmed as the contestants of the new season. In the promo, the boys are seen grooving on the popular track of Desi Boys.

Among other contestants who are part of the show, actress Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa Singh were revealed as the contestants of the show. Teasers of their first look from the show were revealed yesterday on the social media handle of the show. Apart from them, singer Afsana Khan who had earlier opted out due to panic attacks, now is back on the show. There also some prominent names from Bigg Boss OTT, which include Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. In the promo of the show, the boys are seen in their fittest version as they offer a glimpse of themselves.

The caption of the video read, “Hotness Alert Desi boys ki yeh toli aa rahi hai aapke hosh udaane! How excited are you? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15, 2nd Oct se, Sat-Sun 9:30 baje aur Mon-Fri 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par.”

See video here: