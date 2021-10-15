Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Karan Kundrra becomes violent during the task ‘Jungle Mein Dangal’

With each passing day, Bigg Boss 15 is getting more interesting. The contestants are seen getting more violent when it comes to winning the task. Almost in every task there is a fight between everyone and this time once again they are seen fighting during a task ‘jungle mein dangal’. The makers have shared a new promo of the upcoming task and Karan Kundrra is seen trying to fight Pratik and Nishant. However, earlier also he was seen fighting with them.

In the new promo, all the housemates can be seen involved in physical fights, especially Karan Kundrra, who can be seen roughly pulling Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. The housemates indulge in 'wrestling' with each other. Several housemates look stressed out and scared, including Shamita Shetty. Both the men and women of the house get equally violent and can be seen pushing each other to the ground.

The video is captioned as ‘Jungle mein hui hai dangal ki shuruaat! Dekhiye kya hoga iss kushti ka anjaam, aaj raat 10:30 baje #BiggBoss15 mein, sirf #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @vootselect.’

Click here to view the promo:

Recently, during a task, Shamita was seen being partial which made Karan angry. Miesha Iyer also lost her temper and hurled abuses at the opposite team. She takes off the costume and says she does not want to play the game. Umar Riaz also gets angry and shouts at Shamita.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Was Shamita Shetty partial during the task to save Vishal Kotian?