Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Karan Kundrra gets emotional on Afsana Khan’s comment, says ‘Felt bad; I have sisters’

The reality show Bigg Boss 15 has been different from the prior shows. The contestants have showcased a wide range of emotions in the house, from anger to emotional to the feeling of love. In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that contestant Karan Kundrra will be seen breaking down and teary eyed. He is seen crying inconsolably after a fight with Afsana Khan and her allegation against him.

In the previous episode of the show, Pratik Sehajpal was seen charging at Afsana Khan during a task. It was objected by Afsana and Karan stepped forward to support her. He asked Pratik not to push Afsana. But Shamita Shetty and Jay Bhanushali took Pratik's side. Jay suggested Karan to replace Afsana with a male contestant. This left Karan surprised. He asked Jay if he was taking the right stand, but Jay said he knows what he is saying. Even Pratik shouted at Karan but he asked him to go away.

After this, Karan is seen broke down as he says that. “If a girl says to not touch her, then you cannot that statement.” Then he is seen crying as he says, “I felt bad. I have sisters. She is like a sister to me. I don't want anybody.”

Since the start of the show, Pratik and Karan have been at loggerheads, and now Shamita's equation with Tejasswi Prakash has also changed. In the recent episode, Shamita removed Tejasswi from the captaincy task. It made the latter angry and she confronted Shamita for the same and also called her insecure.



