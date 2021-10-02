Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Mouni Roy's sizzling moves on ‘Raat Ka Nasha’; Umar Riaz & Afsana Khan face jungle wrath

The promos of the grand premiere of the show Bigg Boss are being released one after the other, which has made the audience excited for tonight’s special episode. Adding to the star-studding evening on the stage, there will be a spectacular dance performance by gorgeous . There is also another promo of the scene inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, where Umar Riaz and Afsana Khan are seen treading carefully in the jungle.

The promo featuring Mouni Roy is making fans crazy for watching the show tonight. The actress is seen dancing on the beats of and Kareena Kapoor's song ‘Raat Ka Nasha’. She is looking dreamy in her white dress as she sways on the song. The actress will be performing on the jungle theme stage of Bigg Boss.

In another promo of the show, the contestants Umar Riaz and singer Afsana Khan will be seen entering the jungle with a lantern in their hands. The jungle is very scary and dark as things are popping up from anywhere. The ground is shaky when Afsana steps on it, which makes her very scared. Umar is also seen faced by sudden smoke emission as he walks down a slope. It is very interesting to see the contestants finding their way into the Bigg Boss house.

