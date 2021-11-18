Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Neha Bhasin and Nishant Bhat get violent in an argument as latter tells her to ‘Shut up’

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss will be full of action as the contestants are seen getting aggressive over the situations. The contestants are often seen loosing their calm on the show very often and in the present season numerous fights were seen getting violent between contestants. In the recent promo of the show, Neha Bhasin and Nishant Bhat were seen getting into a fight over the tone of tone used by the latter.

In the promo, it is seen all the contestants are seen sitting together in the house as they discuss kitchen issues. Neha Bhasin says that the food is more cannot be cooked by one person and says peoples should listen to Tejasswi. Pratik is seen losing his calm and he tells her, “You leave from here”, hearing which the singer got very angry and told him to get out of the house. Nishant Bhat was also seen getting angry as he breaks house property. He tells both Pratik and Neha that there are eight people in the room and everyone’s opinion is necessary. Neha tells him that he doesn’t say anything when Pratik talks like this to others. Nishant tells her, “Shut up”, which irks Neha and tells him to never say that to him again.

Neha was seen getting very angry on being asked to shut up and fights with Nishant. Pratik tries to intervene but Neha gets violent and pushes him. She also tries to hit him in anger. Other contestants try to calm her and move her away.

See promo here-





