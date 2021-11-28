Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Neha Dhupia takes class of housemates; Asks them pull up their socks
The video starts with Neha asking Karan Kundrra, “8 hafte ho gaye hai Kya kiya hai aapne?” He replied, “Maine pyar kiya hai?” On this, she replied, “Vo bhi nai kiya theek se. Bahar nikalo and show yourself in the game.” Then she turns towards Nishant and asks him if he wants to win the show. He said, “Mere andar bhukh hai”. But Neha interrupts him and says that she cannot see it. “If you want to win the show then prove yourself otherwise very soon the audience will say goodbye,” she adds.
The video is captioned as "Aaj #BB15 ke ghar mein aa rahi hain @nehadhupia apni sach ki adaalat le kar. Kon khada hoga katghare mein? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 aaj raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @vootselect.”
Recently, we saw Salman Khan scolding Tejasswi Prakash and saying that everyone in the house appears ‘false’ to the outside world. He angrily adds that no one in the house stands a chance to win the show. This came after Tejasswi interrupted Devoleena who said the new housemates are showing their fake personalities.
