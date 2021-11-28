Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Neha Dhupia takes class of housemates; Asks them pull up their socks

Neha Dhupia will be seen gracing the controversial show Bigg Boss 15 and asking housemates some questions. Well, three will card entries have entered-- Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, and Rakhi Sawant to raise the entertainment level of the show. It will be interesting to see how much excitement they bring into the house. The makers have released a new promo of the show in which Neha is seen asking the housemates to pull up their socks otherwise very soon they will be out of the show.

The video starts with Neha asking Karan Kundrra, “8 hafte ho gaye hai Kya kiya hai aapne?” He replied, “Maine pyar kiya hai?” On this, she replied, “Vo bhi nai kiya theek se. Bahar nikalo and show yourself in the game.” Then she turns towards Nishant and asks him if he wants to win the show. He said, “Mere andar bhukh hai”. But Neha interrupts him and says that she cannot see it. “If you want to win the show then prove yourself otherwise very soon the audience will say goodbye,” she adds.

