Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Pratik Sehajpal throws juice on Tejasswi Prakash and calls her ‘Lallu’

With each passing day, the controversial show Bigg Boss is turning out to be more interesting. Housemates are not leaving any stone unturned in making their presence noticeable in the show. The level of accusing each other has gone higher. Well, the house is famous for turning friends into foes like Devoleena and Rashami. They were good friends but off late, we can see how both the actresses are accusing each other and fighting. The makers have shared a new promo on its social handle mentioning an upcoming task where contestants will be seen throwing juice on each other.

The clip starts with Salman Khan welcoming Sunny Leone and singer Kanika at the show. Both dance with him on ‘Dhake Dil Baar Baar’ and then both guests enter the house where they announce the task titled ‘Beachparty’. In the task, the contestants have to throw juice on each other which has a name like-Jealously juice, Lallu juice. And in one such scene, Pratik calls Tejasswi ‘Lallu’. He said that the actress thinks smart about herself but she is not in actuality.

Then the clip also shows Rakhi throwing jootha juice on Umar and calls him liar no 1. The video is captioned as ‘This pool party is going to rock with Sunny & Kanika in the Bigg Boss house. Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 9:30pm only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.#BB15 #WeekendKaVaar.”

Take a look here:

Recently, Salman Khan had scolded Rakhi Sawant’s husband for misbehaving with her. He said that the whole is country is with the actress and he should keep a check on his behaviour. It is worth mentioning here that Rakhi’s husband is in the news ever since he has entered the show. The report also claims that this is her second marriage.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15, 18th December 2021, Written Update: Salman Khan warns Ritesh Singh