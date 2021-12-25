Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Rakhi Sawant once again steps into her Julie avatar and entertains contestants

The controversial show Bigg Boss 15 is getting more interesting day by day. The reality show is now inching to the finale and contestants are getting very violent to lift the trophy. Well, amid this Rakhi Sawant, who was given the tag of entertainer in the last season, is seen entertaining the contestant this time too. She has stepped into her Julie avatar once again and trying to scare contestants. She has been successful in doing so also as Tejasswi is seen screaming in the promo. The makers have released the new promo which will leave in splits.

The clip starts with Rakhi, dressed as Julie, standing in the garden area and Shamita, Pratik is asking her who is she? She replies saying, “I am Julie. I have been living here for ages.” Then the scene shifts to Tejasswi who is scared and hides behind the sofa. Rakhi went there and try to scare her. Tejasswi tries to hide her face in Karan but Rakhi does not back off and goes on with the scary game. Others are seen laughing.

The video is captioned as ‘Wapis aayi hai Rakhi bann ke Julie. Hai koi unka maqsad ya karna hai unko sirf mazzey aur masti..”

Click here to view the promo:

Earlier, it was reported that Salman has scolded Shamita for pushing Rakhi during a task. He said her that this is not acceptable. “You cannot be violent and you were against,” he mentioned. Salman was even seen scolding Karan Kundrra for his behaviour.

