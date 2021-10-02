Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Ranveer Singh to grace the grand premier episode

The countdown has begun for the most popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 as it will be premiering tonight. The show will be hosted by Salman Khan. As per the latest promo of the she show, he will be joined by the Bollywood star in the premier episode. A glimpse of the entertaining banter between them has been shared on social media.

The premier episode of Bigg Boss 15 will be graced by the host of the upcoming reality show The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh. It is the debut show of the actor in the television industry. As he reveals about his show on Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan becomes enthusiastic and tells him, “Saath Saath me challenge, Colors ki toh nikal padi”. It is because two Bollywood stars will turn host for shows on the same channel. Salman and Ranveer will also be doing the signature step of Ranveer in his show.

Making the night even more special, and Ranveer Singh – The two Bollywood superstars will set the stage on fire with their energetic charm and reveal what is ‘THE BIG PICTURE’! Ranveer Singh, the host of The Big Picture will be seen quizzing Salman Khan and asking questions based on a few pictures.

The caption read, “Ab India ke do superstars aayenge ek hi manch par, toh Grand Premiere ki raat bann jaayegi aur bhi khaas! Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 ka Grand Premiere, aaj raat 9:30 baje aur Mon-Fri 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #BB15 #TheBigPicture”.

Salman shall hand out the small ‘survival kit’ while introducing the jungle filled with ‘sankat’ to them. As they find out the survival commodities it holds, they won’t be able to help but feel nervous about the action that awaits them! Sparks shall start flying in the beginning itself, as the seeds of rivalry are sown between Donal and Umar. This season is truly about to bring some never-seen-before tasks that will leave the audience hooked to their TV screens!