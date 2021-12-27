Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Rashami creates a rift between Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra; Rakhi Sawant's new drama

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will be bringing lots of drama and fights as the contestants will be engaging in the nomination process. In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai will get into a huge fight as the latter comments on her relationship. She will be seen fighting with Karan Kundrra over her. In another clipping, Rakhi Sawant is seen getting a spooky experience in her sleep.

In the promo of the episode, the contestants are seen seated in the living area as they give names for nominations. Tejasswi Prakash gives the name of Rashami Desai as she says that lots of things are going behind her back. Rashami is seen offended by this and says, “When you are not loyal to your partner then there is no point”. Tejasswi is seen getting agitated and states, “Mere relationship par sab log comment karna band kar de”. When Karan takes Abhijit Bichukale’s name for nominations, Tejasswi is shocked. She tells him, “If you are playing the game to save Rashami then I am not okay with it. Clearly you have started saving her, please continue.”

See promo here-

In another scene, Rashami Desai is seen in the same bed with Umar Riaz as they are lying down. They see Rakhi Sawant throwing her blanket in sleep and acting weirdly. Rashami says, "I should go n cover her," but as she approaches Rakhi, the latter starts acting weirdly and Rashami runs back.

See promo-