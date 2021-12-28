Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Rashami Desai instigates Umar Riaz against Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss 15 has been witnessing changing equations between the contestants in the past weeks. Sometimes even the strongest of the relationship are rocked by the influence of other people in the house. In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that the contestants Umar Riaz and his good friend Karan Kundrra will be having differences. In the promo, it is seen that Rashami Desai tells Umar that Karan is selfish, which leads to a fight between him and Karan.

Differences between the two crop in the latest episode after Umar blames Karan for Rashami Desai’s nomination. He was seen expressing his disappointment over the latter’s inability to convince Tejasswi Prakash to take back her vote against Rashami. Promo of the forthcoming episode shows Rashami talking against Karan with Umar. “KK ki jitni madad tumne ki hai, maine hardly dekha hai ki usne tumahri ki hai (Karan has not helped you enough, in comparison to how much you’ve helped him),” she says.

Convinced with this, Umar states, “Apne hi kaat rahe hain,” indicating that his own friend is not on his side. Rashami says, “Apne nahi hai wo.”

Following this, Umar is also seen getting into a fight with Karan, who tries to question why is he fighting with both him and Tejasswi.

See promo-

Coming to Umar and Karan's friendship, the latest episode saw Umar Riaz questioning Karan Kundrra’s loyalty towards him and Rashami Desai after Tejasswi took the latter’s name during nominations. He accused him of not trying his best to convince her.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Rashami creates a rift between Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra; Rakhi Sawant's new drama