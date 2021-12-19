Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Rashami Desai targets Devoleena Bhattacharjee; Calls her ‘Insecure, Jealous’

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have turned enemy and not leaving any chance of accusing each other in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. They were once BFFs and now they don’t want to see each other. The makers have shared a new promo of an upcoming task in which both were seen getting into a war of words during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' task given by host Salman Khan. Rashami even called the latter insecure and jealous which surely didn’t well.

On Sunday, Salman was seen playing task with the housemates where a carpet with thorns was placed in front of the contestants. In the task, they had to take a contestant's name of whom they would like to be a thorn in their journey in the show. Rashami took Devoleena’s name and said, “Nihayati badtameez, badimaag, bewakoof', insecure, jealous insaan hain. (She is an aboslutely rude, brainless, stupid, insecure and jealous person)" To which, Devoleena, who has been locked up in the 'Bigg Boss' jail, said, "Aap khud ko kiyun describe kar rahi hai?"

Nishant Bhatt also took a dig at Devoleena and shared that she has a lot of double standards in the house, to which Devoleena just made a face sitting in the jail. The Sunday episode also saw a host of guests gracing the show.

Govinda will also be seen as a special guest and the housemates will be performing for him on his iconic numbers. Well, earlier makers had shared a promo in which Pratik was seen throwing juice on Tejasswi.

