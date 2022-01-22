Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Salman Khan dances with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty on ‘Disco Dancer’

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be graced by the Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty. Host of the show Salman Khan will be seen having a great time with him as the two of them share a great bond together. In the recent promo of the show, Mithun is seen enjoying himself of the sets and dancing along with on popular track, Disco Dancer.

In the promo of the episode, it is seen that Mithun was seen making a grand entry in the show. Salman Khan gives a special performance for his on the superhit song, “Disco Dancer”. Mithun also dances with him on the stage. In the episode, Salman is seen copying the signature move of the actor and tells all the contestants also to do the dance move. Mithun is seen offended by this and says that you only have taught them this action. He says, “Jab ye shak, shak me badal jayega na tab koi shak nahi reh jayega.” He also says to Mithun, “Dekhne me Bevda, Bhagne me ghoda and marne me hathoda.” Mithun jokingly asked that why do I get targeted always.

See promo here:

The Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be full of entertainment in presence of Mithun Chakraborty and Mika Singh. There are going to be a lot of dance performances by host Salman Khan as he pays tribute to Mithun. Mika Singh will also be seen singing on the show.



