Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Salman Khan lashes out at Ritesh for misbehaving with wife Rakhi Sawant

The upcoming weekend episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will see the host Salman Khan schooling the contestants for their conduct over the past week. He will be seen very angry at Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh for his behaviour towards her. In the promo of the episode, Salman Khan is seen warning him to mend his ways.

Salman Khan says, "Ritesh, aap yeh dikhaana chahte ho ki aap Rakhi par hukumat karte ho, tameez hai? Rakhi se aisi badtameezi se baat ki toh aapke liye achha nahi hoga." He further adds, “Bade bade log aise apne patniyoon se baat ni karte hai jaise tum kar rahe ho. Aapko jaanta kon tha yaar.” He said to Rakhi, “Tum kyu bardaash kar rahi ho, you are Rakhi Sawant.” While Ritesh is seen sitting quietly, Rakhi gets emotional and bows her head.

Rakhi Sawant had revealed in the previous season of Bigg Boss that she is married to businessman named Ritesh. She was seen getting emotional on the show as she missed him. She introduced him to world for the first time, when she entered the Bigg Boss 15 with him as wildcards. But it is seen that things are not great between them in the house as he is seen talking disrespectfully to her. She is also seen doubting his loyalty towards her as he was seen spending time with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.



