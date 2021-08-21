Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Salman Khan looks excited as Rekha becomes a part of the show

After creating much of a buzz in the town, Bigg Boss 15 is all set to roll and will be hosted by . The fans have been quite excited about the new season of the popular reality show. And while the audience is looking forward for BB15 to go on air, the makers have dropped a new promo of the show. The new promo had becoming a part of the show and Salman was visibly excited to collaborate with her.

For the uninitiated Rekha had lent her voice for Bigg Boss 15 promos and this happens to be her first promo. In the promo, Salman was seen walking in a jungle following a voice and looked a little confused. And while he stops in front of a tree, he is surprised and excited after he hears Rekha’s voice from the tree. In fact, the Dabangg star also referred to her as the ‘vishwa-sundari’. Well, while the promo has given a glimpse of Rekha’s collaboration with BB15, it also dropped hints about the theme of the show. Apparently, the new season of Bigg Boss 15 will have a jungle theme.

Take a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 15:

Meanwhile, the popular reality show has also taken a digital way as Bigg Boss OTT which was premiered early this month and is being hosted by . The show came with an interesting ensemble of contestants and has been witnessing high voltage drama since the first day itself. In fact, it also had its first elimination wherein Urfi Javed was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT.

