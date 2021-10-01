Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Salman Khan mimics Asim Riaz & introduces his brother Umar as a contestant

The wait for the most entertaining show is finally over as Bigg Boss 15 will start airing from tomorrow. Few contestant names have been confirmed for the season, and one among them is Umar Riaz, who is brother of Asim Riaz. In the sneak peek video from the grand premier of the show, Salman is seen having a funny banter with Asim Riaz as he pulls his leg.

In the video, when asked Asim Riaz about Umar Riaz, he said, "He has that fire, sir." As soon as he says this, Salman begins teasing him, just like he used to when he was on Bigg Boss 13. Asim and Umar are left in splits with Salman mimicking Asim. Salman asks Asim to give him tips of the show, to which he replies, “It is a game of action reaction”, hearing this Salman starts laughing and says “I don’t think he will follow any of your tips”.

See the video here: Click