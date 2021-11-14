Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji dance on THIS song from their film Hello Brother, can you guess?

Bigg Boss 15 show is making headlines because of the contestants’ fights. Recently, Afsana Khan was evicted from the show for her behaviour. The singer was trending after she went violent for being denied of VIP access zone. She went on accusing Shamita Shetty of this and even accused some other housemates. Today, the makers have shared a promo where Rani Mukerji is seen gracing the show. The actress, who has worked with host Salman Khan in many films, is also seen grooving on the song from their film Hello Brother.

The video opens with Rani entering the stage. Dressed in a green colour saree with a pink printed flower on it, she is seen dancing with Salman on the song ‘Teri chunariya dil le gayi’. The video further shows them playing also. Rani is seen wearing earphones and she has to guess the word which the host is saying. But the actress failed and then Salman starts laughing. The video is captioned as ‘Aaj #BB15 ke stage par dekhiye @ranimukherjee_officiall aur @beingsalmankhan ki adbhut dosti ka nazaara Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 aaj raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @vootselect.”

Recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi was also seen in the show. He came to promote his upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Coming to the show, Salman has seen schooling everyone. Salman says according to everyone the real “ghada” is Jay as he isn’t contributing to the relationships and tells him he doesn’t follow his principles after fighting for them. Salman asks Pratik if the food was important or the red line. Salman asks Pratik if he would behave the same way with Rajiv outside the house. He further asks who gave him the right to get physical and make jokes like that.

