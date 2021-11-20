Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Salman Khan to reveal top 5 contestants with a major ELIMINATION twist

The upcoming weekend episode will bring a major twist in twist in Bigg Boss 15 that will come as shock for the contestants. The weekend episode will bring numerous surprises for the contestants including the return of actress Shamita Shetty on the show. In the recent promo of the show, the contestants are seen getting scared as an arrow hits a mirror. There is a message on the scroll. Salman also is seen dropping major surprises as Neha Bhasin reads the scroll for them.

In the recent promo of the show, the contestants gather in the garden area, and Tejasswi screams as she sees someone coming through a mirror wall. There is a scroll in front of them and a mirror is broken. Neha Bhasin reads out the scrolls, “Is show ka sabse bada toofan badi tezi se aapki or badh rha hai”. In another scene, Salman Khan is seen informing the contestants that in the next 48 hours the nation will get to know the top 5 contestants of the show and the rest of them will be out of the house.

See promo here-

The upcoming episode will be witness numerous changes in the show, including some eliminations and some new entries in the show. In the recent episodes, the jail was introduced in the show, in which the non-VIP contestants had to debate among themselves for avoiding going to jail. In the final round, it was between Simba Nagpal and Rajiv Adatia, and since the latter could not produce any points against Simba, he was put to jail. As per the promos, there will also be some new entries in the show in the upcoming episode.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda confirms her comeback on the show