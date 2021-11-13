Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Salman Khan schools Pratik Sehajpal for bullying Rajiv Adatia and ‘crossing the line’

The ongoing week at Bigg Boss 15 has been full of drama and emotions. There were also many fights in the show in the past few days. Now in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, all the issues with be addressed by the host of the show Salman Khan. The actor will be seen bashing Pratik Sehajpal for his unruly behaviour with Rajiv Adatia.

In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Pratik Sehajpal is getting scolded by Salman Khan for his misbehaviour. The host of the show asks him to explain what he meant when he said, “Main vo line kabhi cross nahi karta when you said to Rajiv”. Pratik tries to justify himself as he says, “I swear I had no such intentions”. Salman Khan was seen getting very angry as he calls him a ‘bully’. He further said, “What if I made jokes on you, it would take just 2 seconds to make you cry.” He further added that he should have been in Bigg Boss house with Pratik, then latter would have begged to leave the house.

In the previous episodes, Pratik Sehajpal was seen fighting with Rajiv Adatia. He also challenged the captaincy of Umar Riaz and got into a fight with him over the kitchen duties. The episode also saw the outburst of Afsana Khan as she did not get entry in the VIP Zone. She was seen getting out of control and tried to harm herself, due to which she was evicted from the house.



