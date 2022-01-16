Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Salman Khan warns Abhijit Bichukale as he misbehaves with everyone; Asks him to ‘Zip it’

Reality show Bigg Boss 15 is getting more interesting because of Abhijit Bichukale. Right from day one, he has been seen continuously fighting with the contestants especially female contestants. He deliberately passes wrong comments on them and picks up a fight. However, many times, he was also seen getting a scolding from host Salman Khan. The channel has released a new promo in which Abhijit is seen misbehaving with everyone which triggered Salman to once again lose his cool and warn him.

The promo starts with the media asking, "Has Bigg Boss given Abhijit the right to do anything?" Then Rashami Desai starts putting allegations on Abhijit saying that he does not respect women and always misbehaves with them. His actions are inappropriate but Abhijit tried to interrupt and started shouting. But Rashami continues and even said ‘Shut up you idiot’. The video further shows the media asking Abhijit if he is sorry for his behaviour. Then he said, "You don’t who I am". Host Salman Khan, who was watching everything without saying anything, said ‘Abhijit Zip it’ in a very bad tone, since he seemed out of control.

The video is captioned as, "Guests ke saamne bhi nahi sudhaara Abhijit ne apna behaviour, kya step lenge Salman ab further? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 9pm only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @Vootselect. #BB15 @voot #WeekendKaVaar".

Watch the promo here:

Earlier too, Salman Khan told Abhijit that if he does not stop misbehaving, then he will drag him by his hair from the house.

