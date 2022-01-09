Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Salman Khan warns Umar Riaz over his aggressive behaviour; Will he be evicted?

Umar Riaz has been grabbing headlines ever since the current season of Bigg Boss started. He is often seen picking fights with Pratik Sehajpal and others. And because of his aggressive nature, he sometimes became violent also. Well, recently, he was seen getting violent during a fight with Pratik. The duo was seen in a huge verbal argument and pushing each other amid the eviction task. And now, a new promo released by makers shows Salman Khan scolding Umar for his behaviour.

The clip starts with Geeta Kapur saying to Umar, "I would never want to be treated with the aggression you have. You just lose control. Aggression is inherited nature." Salman also said, “I have always told to you that your aggression will not work here. We have asked the audience and the result is there.” He also said, "seeing your aggressive nature you will be….” Well, he did not complete the sentence and left fans guessing. The report claims that he is eliminated from the house.

The video is captioned as "Umar ke agression par sabne kiya unhe accuse. Kya hoga janta ka faisla Umar ke survival ko lekar? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 9.30pm only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @Vootselect. #BB15 @voot #WeekendKaVaar.”

Click here to watch the promo:

On the other hand, Shamita and Divya will be seen at loggerheads. They will fight each other. Divya said to Shamita that her attitude will not help her win the season. The remark did not go well with the actress and she also taunted her.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz refuses to support Tejasswi Prakash blindly