Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Shamita, Ieshaan, Umar angry as Captain Nishant Bhat nominates them and 5 others

Bigg Boss 15 fans have something interesting and exciting to look forward to. In the latest promo shared by Colors TV on its official handle on Instagram, we see that Captain Nishant Bhat gets a special power and responsibility to name 8 people who will be unsafe in the upcoming nominations. Nishant is seen naming Ieshaan Sehgal, Miesha Iyer, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, and Shamita Shetty. He states that Ieshaan and Miesha have broken several rules, while Umar too has taken things from the main house, which he as a junglewasi is not allowed to. Shamita, he says, has talked in English. This comes as a shock, as all of these people, especially Shamita and Karan are good friends with Nishant.

Following this, Shamita says that Nishant himself has conversed in English with her. Ieshaan and Umar are seen getting extremely angry as they call Nishant unfair. They also accuse Nishant of lying and changing his colors in 48 hours after becoming captain.

Apart from this, recent promos also showed Bigg Boss making several shocking announcements as punishments for the contestants. This includes all the gharwasis – Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Vishal, Jay, Tejasswi, and Akasa becoming junglewasis, and a midweek double elimination.

