Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Shamita Shetty and Rakhi Sawant get into a tussle for becoming captain

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see the contestants choosing a new captain. For the upcoming captaincy, they will be performing a spooky task. In the promo of the episode, it is seen that there are four participants for the captaincy task but they will be chosen only by the non-VIP members. Shamita Shetty and Rakhi Sawant are seen getting competitive to become the new captains.

In the promo of the episode, Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty are up for the captaincy task. Rakhi Sawant tells Nishant that she wants to be the captain but later Nishant says to Shamita that he does not support Rakhi. Abhijit Bichukale tells Rakhi that he will put Shamita out of the race. He decides to go in the garden area and breaks the stones with her name. Pratik tells him that the people who will go, it will be based on mutual agreement. Pratik holds him to prevent him from entering the garden area. Rakhi Sawant brings a brick and warns Pratik to let Bichukale be. But Abhijit says, “If I lose its fine, but if I win I will go”.

In the video, the contestants are also seen making an appeal to the non-VIPs to get their support. Shamita Shetty says, “If I become the captain, I will be very fair”, Rakhi interrupts her and says, “I don’t think she will be fair from any angle.”

See promo here:

