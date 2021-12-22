Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Shamita Shetty clashes with Rakhi Sawant for making Devoleena win the task

At present all the contestants of Bigg Boss 15 are seen competing against each other for availing the ticket to finale. This will not only make them safe but also make them one of the finalists. In the promo of the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Shamita Shetty gets angry with Rakhi Sawant for making Devoleena winner of the Ticket to Finale. She is seen pushing Rakhi in anger.

Shamita will be seen getting into a fight with Rakhi Sawant after the latter declares Devoleena as the winner of the task. Shamita tells her, “What you are doing is very wrong and people are watching.” Rakhi says, “I said as per what I saw”. Shamita shouts, “You wanted to make Devoleena win so why are we playing.” She adds, “Vo control kar rahi hai tereko.” As Rakhi comes close to Shamita, she pushes her in anger.

See promo here-

It is seen that Rakhi had been making plans with Devoleena and others to not let anyone else win the Ticket to finale task. Rakhi was seen teasing Karan Kundrra as Pratik Sehajpal throws away the ball used in the task. She also tries to create rift between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash by making false statements about him. In the episode, Karan Kundrra and Rashami Desai will also be seen fighting with Rakhi for being an unfair sanchalak and not giving a fair chance to them in the task.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15, 21st December 2021, Written Update: Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal’s massive fight